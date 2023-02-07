Pretty in Pink Foundation serves record number of breast cancer patients across NC

Pretty in Pink Foundation helped 408 people with breast cancer across NC in 2022 (Photo: pxfuel / MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Pretty In Pink Foundation has announced they served a record number of breast cancer patients in 2022.

Pretty In Pink Foundation served 408 people across North Carolina last year, including 270 uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients who received funds to pay for surgery, chemotherapy administration and radiation treatment.

Thanks to the support of the community and donors, the Foundation says they have been able to financially assist women and men with their life-saving medical care to give them a better chance to beat this deadly disease.

“We discovered that hospitals have charitable giving programs that are often underutilized and unknown to patients,” explained Anna Sims, patient services manager for Pretty In Pink. “Asking our healthcare partners to inform patients and fully apply their charitable programs, and to discount the bills that Pretty In Pink Foundation will be covering has heavily contributed to our ability to continue to serve every qualified applicant that comes to us in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.”

Pretty In Pink reaches a wide-range of breast cancer patients across the entire state of North Carolina, helping people from age 25 to 87 years old in 2022.