Program available to help low-income groups pay energy bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The warm-up in the forecast this week might mean people aren’t thinking about those winter heating bills.

However, for some, it’s a real challenge to keep up with the rising costs. Now, there is a program that can help those most vulnerable.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, opens its applications Wednesday.

It’s federal money to help low-income households with heating bills. A component of this program is people don’t have to be behind on their energy bills to get the one-time payment. For those who qualify, the county will pay a one-time payment between $300 to $500 directly to a resident’s utility company.

