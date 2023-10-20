Progress on new businesses in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– If you’ve driven down Highway 17 in Leland lately, you may have noticed several new businesses about to open.

Some of newest businesses are in the Leland Town Center.

7-Eleven opened its doors to customers this week, and the Lowe’s store opened last month.

One of the most anticipated ones is Cook Out.

It is expected to open by the end of November.

Hot Worx, Eggs Up Grill, The Greeks, and recently announced Mavis Tire, are located in a four-tenant building behind Starbucks.

They’re also expected to open within the coming weeks.

When the car wash will be completed is unknown.

The Town of Leland says it does have plans in the works for the empty lot next to Lowe’s, but no details are confirmed at this time.