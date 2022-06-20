Project Grace takes next steps toward becoming a reality

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — During the New Hanover County Commission meeting Monday morning, Project Grace took it’s next step toward becoming a reality.

In an update to the board, a representative explained the library will be moved to the north side of the building, and it will be one of the first things built. This will allow the downtown area to have constant access to a working library without service interruptions during the building process.

While the library’s square footage will shrink, the Cape Fear Museum’s new home will include additional room to accommodate more exhibits. Commissioners approved the latest round of changes, and instructed staff to apply to the Local Government Commission for approval on a lease agreement. That should be back up for discussion in July 12’s meeting.