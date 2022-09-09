Project Indigo developer withdraws plans for Phase II of project

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Developers of a major project withdrew their expansion plans ahead of Thursday night’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting.

Bald Head Island Limited and East West Partners are the developers behind Project Indigo.

Phase II, if approved, would have eventually brought more than 1,500 units to the area, nearly doubling the population of Southport.

The planning board unanimously rejected Phase II during their meeting last month, saying the project would not add value to the health, safety, or welfare of Southport and its residents.

Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem says the project would have resulted in major changes for traffic, infrastructure, and the environment.