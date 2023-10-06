Proposed future of former Wave Transit site

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are plans in place for the former site of the Wave Transit Bus Depot in Wilmington.

The City of Wilmington tore down the Wave Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility on Castle Street last year.

Late last month, developers submitted plans for a mixed-use development at the site.

According to the proposed plans, the development, named Midcastle, consists of four buildings made up of 98 apartments and a little more than 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

The project is up for review in November.