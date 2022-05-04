Proposed schools budget could force elimination of many NHCS staff

A deficit that would require cutting more than 260 staff members as federal COVID-19 relief funds run out.

(Andrew James/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington StarNews) — After months of cutting costs and maximizing current funding, the New Hanover County Schools superintendent described the district as “out in the parking lot picking up pennies” under its proposed budget.

To make up for a shortfall caused by lower state and federal funding, Superintendent Charles Foust and Interim Chief Finance Officer Ashley Sutton outlined a request for $15 million from the board of county commissioners, money to be allocated over the next three years.

But even if the district got all $15 million it’s asking for from the county, by 2024-25, it could face a deficit that would require cutting more than 260 staff members as federal COVID-19 relief funds run out.

You can read more on this story by clicking here.