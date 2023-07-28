Protect your pets from the hot pavement and heat this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — These hot, summer days can be deadly for humans and animals. That’s why you need to keep your pets cool during this heat wave.

It can be especially hard for some breeds to breathe with heat indices we’ve had this week and this coming weekend.

This heat and humidity can be dangerous and even deadly for pets.

Experts said it’s important to remember, if you’re hot, your pets probably are too.

In spite of the heat, plenty of people are out and about and they’re bringing their pets along.

People like Joseph Fox, who said his dog goes where he goes.

“So, we are actually traveling with our dog. She’s a German Shepherd, so, she’s pretty furry,” Fox said.

Fox said he watches for signs of heat exhaustion just to play it safe.

“If I see her panting, then usually it’s a sign that she needs to be in water or in shade,” Fox said.

We spoke with Assistant Manager, Emily Carsten, of “Unleashed”, the dog and cat store in downtown Wilmington.

She stressed the importance of checking in on your pets and is offering a few tips to limit heat exposure

The best thing to do is to go out in the early morning and the late evenings when it’s not as hot and before it gets too humid outside. Pets just have a hard time regulating their body temperature in the sun,” Carsten said.

Carsten also suggested protecting your pets’ paws when walking on hot pavement.

“Definitely making sure your dogs paws are protected. Probably the best thing to do is to put, like, some balm on them to keep them from getting dry and cracked. um, also providing plenty of water, it’s really hard for them to stay hydrated,” Carsten said.

She also stressed how important it is to be aware of the dangers that heat poses to pets.

She added that you should immediately consult with your vet — if you notice any unusual behavior from your pet after being outside.