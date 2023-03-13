Protecting your plants from cooler temperatures this week

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– If you were fooled by the Cape Fear’s “fools spring”, and planted your garden a little early, you may want to think about taking action to protect those plants from this week’s expected chilly temperatures.

The StormTrack 3 Weather Team is forecasting lows in the 20s and 30s tonight, Tuesday, and Wednesday night, which means the chance for some frost is possible.

Mark Phillips, Owner of Phillips Nursery in Leland, says covering your plants under breathable material will increase your plants’ chances of surviving this cold snap.

“A tarp, a cloth, not really plastic. Some people do trash bags, but if you don’t take it off first thing in the morning it’s going to burn the next day,” said Phillips.

Phillips says if you have potted plants outside, it’s best to bring them in, or put them in your garage this week rather than covering them up.