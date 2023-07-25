Protection organization issues warning after baby sea turtles killed due to bright lights

File image of sea turtle hatchlings (Photo: WWAY)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is issuing a warning after several baby sea turtles were recently killed due to artificial light misorientation.

The group says the lights of a beach house caused hatchlings from a nest to crawl towards the dunes instead of the ocean. As they crawled towards the lights, they were unfortunately eaten by predators.

“This was an unnecessary loss that can be easily corrected by using sea turtle light bulbs and fixtures, turning off exterior lights and closing window coverings,” the group said on Facebook.