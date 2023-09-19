Public meeting being held to discuss replacement of three Wrightsville Beach bridges

Heide Trask Drawbridge at Wrightsville Beach (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting next week regarding the replacement of three bridges in Wrightsville Beach.

The meeting will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on September 26th at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church at 601 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach.



Attendees will learn more about the proposed project to replace the bridge on U.S. 76 (Causeway Drive) and the bridges on U.S. 74 (West Salisbury Street) in New Hanover County.

The purpose of the project is to replace aging structures to improve connectivity and provide a long-term, safe, and efficient multi-modal crossings of Lees Cut and Banks Channel.



Project details and maps can be found HERE.

The information will be available at the meeting allowing for one-on-one discussions with engineers, but organizers say there will be no formal presentation.