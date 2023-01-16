Public Safety Memorial vandalized with ‘anti-Christian’ images, officers say

Vandalism was recently found in Onslow County (Photo: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial in Jacksonville was recently vandalized.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the graffiti depicted anti-Christian phrases and imagery.

“The Sheriff’s Office is doing everything in our power to identify those responsible for these disgusting acts,” Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. We ask those responsible to do the right thing and come forward.”

The memorial shares a parking lot with the Tar Landing Baptist Church.

County officials say churchgoers found the vandalism Sunday morning and work to clean up the vandalism will start this week.

The Onslow Sheriff’s Office is investigating.