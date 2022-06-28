Public service staff shortages in Wilmington could soon start affecting you

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Product and staff shortages are at a historical high across the country, and have started to hit closer to home here in Wilmington.

The city of Wilmington is experiencing an extreme staff shortage within the public services department.

As of today, there are ninety shortages across the organization with a turnover rate of fifteen percent.

Half of these openings provide critical work for the community such as picking up your trash on a weekly basis.

If these positions are not filled soon, citizens will experience delays with repairs, maintenance, roadwork, and most importantly, picking up your trash.

Even departments within public safety such as police officers are in shortage which could also affect the security of the city as a whole.

“If we simply don’t have enough people, it means that if we have something we need to get done, it remains on the list for longer,” public services department director David B. Mayes said.

The city is even providing the necessary training for those who may lack experience in particular jobs such as CDL certifications to help attract applicants.

Jobs within the city can be found on platforms such as indeed, LinkedIn, and of course the city of Wilmington website.