Publix announces new store coming to Brunswick County

Publix is adding a location in Carolina Shores (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — Publix Super Markets has announced a new location coming to Brunswick County.

The store will be placed at the northwest corner of Calabash Road and US Highway 17 in Carolina Shores.

Publix says the store will be approximately 45,000 square feet.

An opening time frame hasn’t been determined.