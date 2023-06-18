Pulp Road Fire estimated to be 16,000 acres in size

SUPPLY, NC (News Release)– As of 7:50pm: After two days of strategic firing operations, the Pulp Road Fire is estimated to be 16,000 acres in size. Firefighters were able to bring the fire’s edge to NC Highway 211 during the operational period.

“The area of the Preserve where this fire is burning has not seen fire of any kind since the 1950s,” said NCFS Agency Administrator Tommy Sports. “Fuels have built up for about 70 years. Vegetation is thick. These backfiring operations are necessary to improve safe access and movement for firefighting personnel,” he added.

To ensure safety for firefighters and travelers, NC Highway 211 has been closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads until further notice. Travelers can loop around the closure by taking Camp Branch, Makatoka and Little Macedonia roads.

Winds are expected to pick up overnight, moving smoke south and west of the fire area. Significant smoke is expected along NC Highway 211 tomorrow, which may result in challenging travel conditions. Drivers should remain alert and cautious.

The N.C. Forest Service Red Incident Management Team will assume command of the Pulp Road Fire Sunday, June 18.

The public is reminded to keep drones away from wildfires. While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

Due to the wildfire, the Green Swamp Nature Preserve remains closed.

The Pulp Road Fire has been determined to be the result of a prescribed burn operation conducted Tuesday, June 13 by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.

Subscribe to receive wildfire alerts and information from the N.C. Forest Service at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCFS/subscriber/new.