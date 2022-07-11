Puppy yogalates held at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –On Monday, seniors at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center had furry friends join them on their yoga mats to do the downward dog for yogalates.

The “Puppy Yogalates” class is held once a month at the center. The puppies are from paws4people, a nonprofit that trains and places service, facility, and emotional support dogs free of charge.

Seniors were able to stretch and meditate with the puppies playfully interacting with them.

“We’ve partnered with them a few months ago. It’s been a great collaboration with them, not only do our seniors get excited about being able to interact with the puppies, but it’s great to allow them to socialize these young puppies that are in service dog training,” said Kelly Morgan, New Hanover County Senior Resource Center operations & recreation manager.

paws4people also accepts donations at the puppy yogalates class, to help them train the dogs before placement, and participants were required to register for the class.