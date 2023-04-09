Purpose Church hosting tuxedo giveaway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Purpose Church said they wanted to extend their ministry out into the community and they are doing so by the use of tuxedos.

The church is doing a tuxedo giveaway and naming it “Gentlemen’s Closet.” It’s in perfect timing for prom’s all throughout the Cape Fear.

Brandon Bradley, Executive Pastor of Purpose Church said that the inspiration to do this giveaway, stemmed from the desire to reach more people in the community.

Bradley said, “It’s all about outreach but if we can, in the process, reach some more fish — some more souls — for the kingdom of God and to impact their lives… we are always here for — find purpose, find family, find community.”

Jameshia Tilman, Worship Pastor of Purpose Church said this was made possible by her father’s suit store, as he has donated hundreds of suits to support this cause.

Tilman said, “We just wanna be able to bless our community, so hopefully this is not the end. No, this is not gonna be the end — let’s say that.”

It will also be the first event to be held at their new church’s location. Bradley added it’s bitter-sweet to relocate but if anything it’s more sweet because his congregation is growing.

Jessica Huggins, Purpose Church member, said “We enjoy serving here, we believe serving is just part of the core values that we have here. Because without community, do you really have a church?”

Montez Huggins II, Purpose Church member, said ““Give, give. And, I think that’s the best way to receive is just by giving. Like I said – this is a great opportunity.”

It’s not going to be the end, as they plan for this “Gentlemen’s Closet” to become an annual service project for purpose church.

You can attend this event and leave looking sharp, on April 15th and 29th located on 920 N 6th Street. They ask to register beforehand on their website.

Donations to the cause and to their ministry are welcome as well.