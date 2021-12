QVC Distribution Center burns as fire tears through massive Rocky Mount building

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) — A massive fire burned through the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount.

The large building is located off Highway 64 and Kingsboro Road

Thousands of employees work in the building. It’s unclear how many were inside when the fire started. It’s also unclear if the fire has caused any injuries.

Multiple fire crews have been called to try and put out the fire.

Read more here.