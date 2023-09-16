Raleigh Christmas Parade cleared to happen this year, but without any motorized vehicles

A girl was hit and killed during the Raleigh Christmas Parade in 2022 (Photo: WTVD / CNN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The Raleigh Christmas Parade will happen in 2023 after some back and forth with the City of Raleigh.

The Greater-Raleigh Merchants Board approved the City of Raleigh’s proposal to remove all motorized floats and vehicles from the parade lineup.

That decision comes less than 24 hours after the City of Raleigh denied a special event permit, which is required for big events like parades.

The city said it was denying the permit “out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends.”

However, the Brooks family said the city did not consult them at all. In fact, they said they opposed the decision to cancel the parade.

Hailey, 11, was performing in the parade when she was struck and killed when the driver of a truck pulling a float lost control at the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade on Nov. 19.

