Rally urging legislators to not vote to override Governor Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Cape Fear rallied in support of and against abortion rights on Saturday.

Each sharing how they think legislators should vote when it comes to Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20.

Saturday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 20.

The legislation that bans nearly all abortions in North Carolina after 12-weeks of pregnancy.

At the corner of 3rd and Princess streets in downtown Wilmington, a group of men and women urged Representative Ted Davis and Senator Michael Lee to not vote to override Governor Coopers veto of Senate Bill 20.

Caroline Fisher, the event co-organizer, said, “As a pregnant person, knowing that this could literally affect my life and the lives of other pregnant people.”

On the other side, stood those who protested the rally and who want to see tighter restrictions on abortions.

Eileen Frazzetta, an event attendee, said, “On this Mother’s Day weekend, let us give some dignity to our own life, to the gift that our mother’s gave us, and to the gift of life that God gives each and every one of us.”

Representative Deb Butler was one of nearly a hundred people who showed up. She shared how she thinks Representative Davis will respond.

Representative Deb Butler, House District 18, said, “He’s in a tough position because there are forces bearing down on him from both sides. So, it’s not an enviable position but I’m hopeful he’ll make a courageous choice.”

The NAACP, Planned Parenthood, as well as those associated with the New Hanover, Brunswick, and Columbus County democratic parties also showed up in solidarity for abortion rights.

N.C. House Speaker, Tim Moore, responded to Governor Cooper’s veto by saying, in part, “The truth is, the care for women, children, and families act will save unborn lives, protect women, and support families. His veto will be swiftly overridden.”