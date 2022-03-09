Randy Aldridge says goodbye to WWAY

Randy Aldridge

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Words are an integral part of being a journalist. But sometimes, there are stories we share with viewers that are difficult to write.

This is one of them.

After more than 10 years, Randy Aldridge is leaving WWAY. His last day will be Friday.

Randy’s time at WWAY began with the launch of ‘Randy to the Rescue,’ a 90-second home improvement segment that aired during WWAY newscasts. His journalism degree from UNC Chapel Hill came in handy though, because it wasn’t long after that he became a co-anchor of Good Morning Carolina, eventually moving into the evening anchor role.

Randy Aldridge is quite the wordsmith, so in his own words, here is his goodbye to you, the viewers, who welcomed Randy into your home for the past decade.

“Not breaking news, but important to me. This is not a sad story I promise!

First, some background.

On January 10, 2019 I was diagnosed with cancer. I am now cancer free and, although I still have residual issues, I am in very good health.

After that the pandemic began.

For the past two years we have all run from COVID-19, perhaps caught the virus, stayed at home for months, wore masks, gotten vaccines, gotten boosters, and sadly lost loved ones.

Then, late last year my mother died and that led to a lot of soul searching.

Like many of you, the past few years have taken a toll.

Now, in light of all that I have decided to retire from WWAY. At 55, I have decided to move on and start the next chapter in the book that is my life.

If you will indulge me here is what I have learned from being on TV news:

1. There are more good people with good intentions than you think.

2. There are some really stupid people out there trying to commit crimes.

3. Millennials and Gen-Z don’t get enough credit for the positive things they are adding to society (but they do need to learn more about the awesome 80’s!).

4. The world always moves forward and change is inevitable.

5. Make your words count. You are defined by what comes out of your mouth.

6. Never stop learning!

7. Face the right direction and keep walking.

8. Almost everyone has something to tell you. Listen.

9. Getting older comes with challenges, but great opportunity.

10. Always be grateful.

Thank you for inviting me into your lives all these years. Like with any family it is impossible to break ties. You will still see me on WWAY from time to time and I hope to see you around town!”

From his sharp wit, to his stories about growing up in Southport, Randy’s presence will be sorely missed at WWAY. As he starts a new chapter in his life, we wish him absolutely nothing but the best!