Rashad Gattison promoted to director of Port City United

Rashad Gattison has been named the new director of Port City United (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Port City United is receiving a new director.

Rashad Gattison will transition to the position on May 2nd.

Gattison, who was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March 2022, has served as interim director of PCU since February of this year.

“Over the last year, Rashad has shown a commitment to helping others through innovative practices, which has helped Port City United in its mission to create a community that is equitable, healthy and safe for everyone,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “His steadfast leadership and deep roots have helped PCU make inroads quickly, which has resulted in great successes. We are excited to see what the department can accomplish under his guidance.”

A Wilmington resident since childhood, Gattison has an abundance of experience serving others, including previous work with the New Hanover County Schools, Coastal Horizons, Communities in Schools of Cape Fear and the Brigade Boys & Girls Club.

With PCU, Gattison has assisted in the creation of outreach events for the community, including the highly successful Fresh Chance Friday which brought out nearly 400 people who were connected with job opportunities, resources and legal services for potential record expungement.