RDU announces new nonstop flight to Iceland

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (Photo: RDU/Facebook)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) announced Thursday that Icelandair will launch a new international flight to Reykjavik, Iceland.

“This exciting announcement signals that demand for international travel is increasing as we head into the new year and a new phase of recovery,” said Michael Landguth, president & CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Icelandair will help meet that growing demand by offering leisure and business travelers nonstop service to a new destination and global connections to major cities on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The seasonal route will include flights to Iceland four times a week from May – October on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX 8.

“We are excited to add Raleigh-Durham to our extensive route network, offering non-stop flights from North Carolina to Iceland with convenient connections to our many destinations in Europe,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair. “North Carolina is an exciting new destination for our local market, to visit as a tourist or in relation to the world class university community and the strong high-tech industry.”

This announcement marks the first new international route added at RDU since 2019, when Air Canada launched service to Montreal.

Introductory fares to Iceland begin at $449, with introductory fares to Europe beginning at $499 for travel from May 12 – June 11, 2022 and Aug. 16 – Oct. 30, 2022 when booked by Dec. 31, 2021.