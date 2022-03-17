Recently unsealed video shows California man screaming ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody after 2020 traffic stop

The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, alleges officers used “excessive and objectively unreasonable” force against Bronstein, who was “unarmed, restrained, and surrounded by uniformed peace officers.” That excessive force “was also a result of the negligent employment, negligent retention, and negligent supervision” of the officers by the CHP, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages and requests a jury trial.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office tells CNN it is reviewing the case, and CHP declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office did not reply to CNN’s request for comment.

Luis Carillo, an attorney representing Bronstein’s family, told CNN in a statement the officers who restrained him had no “reverence for human life.”

“EVEN after he said he would ‘willingly’ obey the officers STILL BRUTALIZED HIM ANYWAY,” Carillo said. “NOBODY should die this way. The family will always suffer the loss of love of Edward.”