Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, says that they are facing historically low blood supply levels.

The organization says that if more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, the Red Cross says that all who come to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Here is a list of locations and times to donate during that time:

BLADEN COUNTY:

Bladenboro

12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main Street

PENDER COUNTY:

Burgaw

12/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pender County Public Library, 103 S. Cowan Street

BRUNSWICK COUNTY:

Bolivia

12/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brunswick Community College, 50 College Rd

Holden Beach

12/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave

Shallotte

12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr.

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Drive

Southport

12/17/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W Moore Street

12/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Hwy 211, Southport-Supply Rd. SE

NEW HANOVER COUNTY:

Wilmington

12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

12/28/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, 4610 Carolina Beach Rd

12/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pine Valley Country Club, 500 Pine Valley Drive

12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street