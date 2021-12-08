Red Cross in dire need of blood donations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, says that they are facing historically low blood supply levels.
The organization says that if more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, the Red Cross says that all who come to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Here is a list of locations and times to donate during that time:
BLADEN COUNTY:
Bladenboro
12/20/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 South Main Street
PENDER COUNTY:
Burgaw
12/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pender County Public Library, 103 S. Cowan Street
BRUNSWICK COUNTY:
Bolivia
12/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brunswick Community College, 50 College Rd
Holden Beach
12/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holden Beach Chapel, 107 Rothschild Ave
Shallotte
12/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Dr.
12/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Drive
Southport
12/17/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W Moore Street
12/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Hwy 211, Southport-Supply Rd. SE
NEW HANOVER COUNTY:
Wilmington
12/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/18/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
12/28/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, 4610 Carolina Beach Rd
12/29/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Pine Valley Country Club, 500 Pine Valley Drive
12/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
1/1/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
1/2/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street