Red Cross offering numerous chances to donate blood, possibly win $3,000

There are several opportunities for you to give blood this spring (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross is offering several chances for you to donate blood this spring.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.

You can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

All who give blood, platelets or plasma through March 31st will receive a $10 Visa gift card by email and be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

Five winners will be selected. Upcoming opportunities to give blood around the Cape Fear include:

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

Boiling Spring Lakes

3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Boiling Spring Lakes, 45 Boiling Spring Road

Bolivia

3/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Club House, 1195 Palmetto Creek Way

Calabash

3/30/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Legion Calabash, 10277 Beach Drive

Leland

3/17/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brunswick Forest Community Blood Drive, 2701 Brunswick Forest Parkway

Ocean Isle Beach

3/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Body Edge Fitness Solutions, 6741 Beach Drive

Southport

3/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. James Plantation, 4136 Hwy 211 SE

Sunset Beach

3/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Rd

COLUMBUS COUNTY

Whiteville

3/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbus County Government Bldg, 306 S. Madison Street

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

Wilmington

3/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/22/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cape Fear Community College, 415 N. 2nd Street

3/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Wilmington, 125 S Third Street

3/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/27/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Porters Neck Country Club, 8403 Vintage Club Dr

3/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Country Club of Landfall, 800 Sun Runner Place

3/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

3/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Coastline Convention Center, 501 Nutt St

3/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Empty store next to Top Toad

3/31/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

PENDER COUNTY

Burgaw

3/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Novant Health Pender Medical Center, 507 E Fremont St