Red Cross offering the chance to win gas for a year to those who donate blood during August

(Photo: Red Cross)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Red Cross is offering donors the chance to help others while possibly winning free gas in the process.

From August 1st through August 31st, any donor will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value).

The Red Cross says a total of three winners will be chosen.

In addition, every donor will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.

Red Cross representatives say the reason for the incentive to give blood is the recent decline in donations that has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20%.

This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

The Red Cross says they need donors to make an appointment now to give in August. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).