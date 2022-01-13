Red Cross renews plea for blood donors as national supply is ‘dangerously low’

The American Red Cross says the nation is facing the worst blood crisis in over a decade.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross says the nation is facing the worst blood crisis in over a decade.

James Jarvis, executive director for the Cape Fear Area Red Cross, says the dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a risk to patients who need procedures like hip or knee replacements because doctors may be forced to cancel these types of procedures to save the blood for trauma patients.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross has seen a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood as well as ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Additionally, the pandemic has contributed to a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

Jarvis reassures potential donors that the donation process is safe and CDC guidelines are followed. If you would like to donate and have recently had COVID-19, Jarvis says to wait until you have been symptom-free for 14 days.

“We are in a blood crisis and we don’t use the word crisis lightly. We’ve got a number of factors at play but the main thing is we don’t have enough blood to meet the needs of local and area hospitals and this is across the country,” Jarvis said.

The Red Cross and the NFL are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the national blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit here for more information.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities January 11 – 31

Brunswick

Calabash

1/14/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., South Brunswick Islands Rotary Club, 670 Hickman Road NW

Supply

1/26/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Central Restaurant Products, 3172 Holden Beach Road SW

New Hanover

Carolina Beach

1/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Carolina Beach, 1001 N Lake Park Blvd.

1/24/2022: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge #753 Carolina Beach, 415 Harper Avenue

Castle Hayne

1/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., CFCC NORTH CAMPUS, 4500 Blue Clay Rd

Kure Beach

1/13/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, 900 Loggerhead Road

Wilmington

1/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/11/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road

1/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/17/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/17/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Stephen AME Church, 501 Red Cross Street

1/18/2022: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive

1/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/21/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marsh Oaks, 117 Marsh Oaks Drive

1/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/24/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street

1/31/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street