Red cross responds after fire at Oceanway Mobile Home Park impacts 8 people

(Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire on Christmas Day has impacted eight people in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Oceanway Mobil Home Park around 6:15 pm on Sunday.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen from the roof of the home. Firefighters got the blaze under control and extinguished it in 20 minutes.

The fire was in the attic space above the bathroom, causing smoke and water damage to the living space.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the six adults and two children impacted by the fire.

A New Hanover County Fire Marshall determined the cause of the fire was an accidental electrical fire in the ceiling/attic space.

Carolina Beach Fire Department assisted with the response.