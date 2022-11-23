Red Cross shares cooking, travel tips for Thanksgiving

The Red Cross has safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is nearly here, along with the holiday feast that goes with it.

Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and the American Red Cross has some steps everyone can follow to have a safe holiday.

COOKING SAFETY

Most cooking fires are caused by unattended cooking. To help keep you and your loved ones safe, the Red Cross offers these safety tips:

When cooking a turkey or other items in the oven, stay in your home and check on it regularly.

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

You can also help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.

TRAVEL SAFETY

Millions of people will take to the highways to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends — making it one of the busiest times for road traffic. If you’re planning to travel by car, prepare now for a safe visit.