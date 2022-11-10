Referendums that passed or failed on election night in the Cape Fear Region

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Candidates typically dominate the attention of voters, but this year they had more than people to decide on.

In Bladen County, residents voted down a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have funded school safety efforts like more SROs in Bladen County Schools. Voters did decide to allow the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the incorporated areas of the county.

The lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County will be restored after residents approved a $20-million bond referendum to rebuild dams in the city. Hurricane Florence destroyed the dams in 2018. The city is set to start construction on the dams in January.

Across the bridge in New Hanover County, citizens voted against a quarter-cent sales tax increase to support transportation. The funds would have provided funding to expand the county’s biking and walking capabilities as well as public transportation. Now, the county says transportation will remain a priority but will be funded as budgets allow.

Finally, in the northern portion of the region, a big win for Pender County Schools as the nearly $178-million school bond referendum passed. Among other school expansion projects, the bond would fund a new kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary school and sixth through eighth-grade middle school near the Pender/New Hanover County line to help reduce overcrowding in Topsail Area Schools.