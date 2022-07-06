Registration open for ACCESS of Wilmington’s 2nd annual ‘Toss for a Cause’ cornhole tournament

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After a successful inaugural cornhole tournament in 2021, ACCESS of Wilmington is bringing the fun back again.

The ‘Toss for a Cause’ fundraising event will be held at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill on July 30th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Those age 13 and up can take part in the tournament, with a classis and competitive league being offered.

Participants can choose which league they want to play in.

There will be raffles and prizes for each tournament, with all proceeds going back into ACCESS of Wilmington programs.