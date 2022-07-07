Remains of former Wrightsville Beach Assistant Fire Chief killed in 2021 car accident buried on ocean floor

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Over a year after Michael Garner was killed in a car accident near Rocky Point in April of 2021, the remains of the former Wrightsville Beach Assistant Fire Chief were placed on the floor of the ocean last week.

According to Michael Garner’s widow, Betty, his ashes were placed inside a specially make cross and taken out to sea on June 29th.

Betty Garner called the ceremony “truly breathtaking” on Facebook.