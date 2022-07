Reminder: WWAY hosting blood drive honoring the military on Tuesday

(Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community blood drive honoring the military is being held on Tuesday, July 12th at WWAY.

The blood drive will be located at 1224 Magnolia Village Way, and is sponsored by VFW Leland Lodge.

You can stop by to give blood from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “VFW Leland”.