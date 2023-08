Rental house in Carolina Beach caught fire over the weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A rental house in Carolina Beach caught fire over the weekend.

Carolina Beach Fire Department responded to the flames within minutes.

There were no injuries, and no one was in the house at the time.

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the fire on Ocean Boulevard. But it’s suspected to have been a result of an electrical fire.

