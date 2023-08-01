Reoccurring ‘King Tide’ returns this week

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Areas along the coast are experiencing a King Tide this week.

The reoccurring “King Tide” brings higher water levels at high tide along the coast.

“My house has flooded, my neighborhood floods, and when it rains when the king tide happens, we’ve had to scoop buckets of water out of our house and sweep it out,” said Hana Hagestrom, Carolina Beach Local.

This happens when the moon is either new or full, and closest to earth. This enhances the gravitational pull between the sun and the moon, which is what causes tides.

“It’s an unscientific term, it just means exceptionally high tides. In this part of the world, we see our high tides due to astronomical influences. So, when the sun, moon, and earth, are in alignment,” said Bob Bright, NWS Wilmington’s Lead Meteorologist.

Carolina Beach often sees tidal flooding in places like Canal Drive, and residents who live in that area say they’re used to the rising water during king tide.

“In some spots the water will go up to your waist it gets so high during that time,” said Drew Taylor, Carolina Beach Local. “I think the most recent was about a month ago, I pulled onto the road, looked left, and already saw the water reaching up over the side of the marina.”

Other areas in Carolina Beach besides Canal Drive that are impacted include Florida Avenue, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and other low-lying areas.

The Town of Carolina Beach may close sections of these roads due to flooding this week.