Repairs to CFPUA building underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Its been just over one week since the line to a water heater broke at the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority’s building.

Water damage has affected nearly half of the building with the customer service and HR departments being most affected.

Cammie Bellamy is CFPUA’s public information officer.

She said repairs could take a while.

“So they’re currently doing remediation work and after that, we will get started with renovations, remodeling,” Bellamy said. “Our goal is to be fully back in the building by the start of 2024. Some parts of the building may reopen earlier as we get them completed.”

if you need any help, a temporary customer service center has been opened in the New Hanover County Government Center located across the street from the CFPUA building.