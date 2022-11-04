Reports: Twitter set to lay off roughly half its staff

Twitter is reportedly set to lay off thousands of employees (Photo: Trevor Cokley / U.S. Air Force / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — Twitter employees awaited word of widespread layoffs Friday, as its new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound.

A company-wide email reported by multiple news outlets said Twitter employees will receive word on their fate via email at the start of business Friday, 9 a.m. California time. It doesn’t give a number but The Washington Post, New York Times and Bloomberg News, among others, reported that about half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees will be let go.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,” the email said.

