Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

A car crashed into a house while the resident slept (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week.

The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision.

The Department says the resident was asleep in the bedroom the vehicle entered, but was uninjured.

Rescue 2 and Tech Rescue team members placed T-Shores to ensure the building was stable.