Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services building is lighting up green this month (Photo: NHC Health and Human Services)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans.

From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

The community is invited to help shine a light on the service and sacrifice of our country’s veterans.

“We are so grateful that the Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution in October supporting the county’s participation in Operation Green Light,” Veteran Services Officer Betsy Graham said. “Veterans play such a crucial role in helping our community thrive and this initiative is just a small way of showing that we recognize their past service, their contributions now and are here to support them in any way possible.”

More than 15,000 veterans currently reside in New Hanover County and the county’s Veteran Services Department assists an average of 2,000 local veterans and their family members each year, according to a press release.

New Hanover County is joining 18 other counties in the state currently committed to taking part in Operation Green Light.