Residents in Eden Village are settling into their homes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents at Eden Village in Wilmington are getting settled into their new homes.

A little more than a month ago, we reported on the ribbon cutting for the small home community and today we checked to see how residents are settling in.

The “village” offers housing for people who have been facing homelessness for more than two years.

John Porter recently moved into his own home; he said having a roof over his head has allowed him to make time for the things he loves.

“There’s a lot of solitary you can get from laying a hot meal on the table, you know? I mean, if you go to a restaurant, it’s not always hot, but home cooking is always hot,” Porter said.

After four years of living in his truck, Porter said he’s still adjusting to sleeping in his own home. But that is a transition he’s happy to make.