Residents reflect on former President Jimmy Carter’s legacy

SOUTHPORT, NC –(WWAY) Words out of the memoirs of former President Jimmy Carter.

These words, according to former Navy Sailor Bradley Kenobi, made Jimmy Carter someone that he looked up to.

“With just being completely honest, I would not be here today if it was not for Jimmy Carter. I mean growing up as a gay man in the south, it’s not easy and especially in that time frame. I was in a very dark period in my life, and he pushed me to make that announcement to world, he gave me the courage to do so,” said Kenobi.

Kenobi, who grew up reading about Carter and his administration, grew to admire the things he stood for. He’s met Carter on many occasions and has one story that sticks out.

“It was shortly after I graduated boot camp with the Navy, and I made a promise to Jimmy I was going to join the Navy and follow in his footsteps. After I completed boot camp, I went to go show Jimmy that I followed through with my promise,” Kenobi explained.

Another area resident has a connection to the former president, he worked for him.

Howie Franklin was a Chief Steward on Air Force One during Carter’s administration and says he had many great traits.

“Well President Carter he was an engineer, he was very brilliant, he was very smart, he was a big history buff. Very common for him to quote out of the bible or carry the bible with him. He was a true believer and a gentleman, another southern gentleman and very humble,” Franklin said.

Franklin also recently met with President Carter during his wife’s, Rosalynn Carter’s,

95th birthday party.