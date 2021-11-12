Restaurant & retail space possibly coming to historic Bailey Theater site in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new project is in the works to add businesses to the space where the historic Bailey Theater used to be.

The plan still needs government approval, but architect Rob Romero hopes to incorporate the remaining façade into a retail and restaurant space.

The project would cost around $2 million dollars, with a restaurant facing North Front Street and retail units facing the alley in the back.

A meeting is scheduled for November 18th at the Wilmington City Council chambers to discuss the plans.