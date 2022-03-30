Restoration Continues on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration continues on a historic church with ties to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor, which is one step closer to completion.

Reaves Chapel has now been leveled, it has new custom siding, and crews are currently repairing the roof. The restoration work began last November. The church’s origins date back to the late 1800’s. It was built by people who were enslaved and farmed the land where The Cedar Hill Plantation and other neighboring rice plantations once stood.

The building went out of use in the early 2000’s, and began to deteriorate. Al Beatty, president of the Cedar Hill/West Bank Heritage Foundation says restoration on the church is expected to be finished by late fall.

“I’m very, very proud of where we are with the church, in the small amount of time we’ve had to work on it, and the weather has basically cooperation with us,” said Al Beatty, Cedar Hill/West Bank Heritage Foundation president.

Beatty says while restoration of the church is expected to be completed before the end of the year, work will soon begin to improve infrastructure items like parking, and restroom facilities.