Resurfacing to close I-40 ramps in Pender Co. Monday
WALLACE (WWAY) – An entrance and exit ramp of Interstate 40 in Pender County are scheduled to be closed on Monday, August 14.
Weather permitting, the westbound I-40 ramps at U.S. 117 interchange (Exit 390) are set to be closed to traffic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. These closures are part of the interstate milling and paving project in Pender County.
During this time, drivers will be detoured as follows:
- I-40 West traffic can take Exit 398 and turn left on N.C. 53 or Exit 384 and head back on I-40 East to access U.S. 117.
- U.S. 117 traffic is directed to take I-40 East to Exit 398 to access I-40 West.
The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour. DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.For real-time travel information, visit