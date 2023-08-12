Resurfacing to close I-40 ramps in Pender Co. Monday

A road construction sign (Photo: Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)

WALLACE (WWAY) – An entrance and exit ramp of Interstate 40 in Pender County are scheduled to be closed on Monday, August 14.

Weather permitting, the westbound I-40 ramps at U.S. 117 interchange (Exit 390) are set to be closed to traffic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. These closures are part of the interstate milling and paving project in Pender County.

During this time, drivers will be detoured as follows:

I-40 West traffic can take Exit 398 and turn left on N.C. 53 or Exit 384 and head back on I-40 East to access U.S. 117.

U.S. 117 traffic is directed to take I-40 East to Exit 398 to access I-40 West.

The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.