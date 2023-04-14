Reward being offered for information on Bladen County murder

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information on a 2022 murder(Photo: MGN)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a murder last year.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement Friday about the $25,000 reward being offered regarding the 2022 murder of Eric Lavon Chancy.

Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council on June 10, 2022.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Investigator DiCicco with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6947.