Righthand lanes closing Thursday for maintenance work on Swains Cut Bridge

The righthand lanes in both directions will be closed Thursday on the Swains Cut Bridge (Photo: MGN)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Drivers can expect delays on Thursday on the Swains Cut Bridge at Oak Island.

Officials say the bridge (Middleton Avenue) will have both righthand lanes closed for maintenance.

The work is expected to begin around 9:00 a.m. and last until 4:00 p.m.

