Riverlights announces plans for ‘7Bridge’, new 37-acre commercial village

Commercial hub is part of a 120-acre mixed-use development with multi-family, proposed elementary school, and essential commercial services

Artist Rendering 7Bridge at Riverlights

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverlights is planning a new 37-acre commercial village near the community’s southern entrance.

Named “7Bridge” for the seven lighthouses that guided ships to port from the early World Wars, the new commercial center is being developed as a bridge of its own, serving as a mid-way point between Carolina Beach and historic downtown Wilmington.

There’s space for retail, entertainment, service commercial, and offices.

7Bridge is part of a larger 120-acre mixed-use village that will anchor the southern entrance to Riverlights with a variety of residential projects including Argento, a new multi-family luxury apartment community and The Cottages, Wilmington’s first single-family-for-rent neighborhood.

“We are developing this as a pedestrian friendly lifestyle and convenient commercial center that elevates the everyday for our Riverlights community and the surrounding area,” said Nick Cassala, vice president of operations for Riverlights. Road.

Fitness facilities, small medical practices, professional services, a veterinarian or pet day care, exercise studios, and a coffee shop are the kinds of businesses anticipated.

“We anticipate national brands and franchises will want to locate here, as well as independent entrepreneurs,” Mr. Cassala added.

Argento, the new luxury apartment community located in this mixed-use village, will be situated on River Road and Quigley Boulevard. The 17-acre parcel, designed for up to 286 multi-family units, sold to Sterling Development late last year. Plans are for Argento to be completed in 2024.

Adjacent to 7Bridge is the site for a New Hanover County elementary school forecasted to open for the 2025/26 academic year, and The Cottages, Wilmington’s first single-family-for-rent neighborhood, scheduled for completion in 2023.

The City of Wilmington also has plans for a future public park on a 4.9 acre site with access to Motts Creek. Plans are for the initial businesses in the retail village of 7Bridge to open between late 2023 and mid-2024.