Riverlights rings in holidays with Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees

Wilmington neighborhood inviting five non-profits to compete for $1000 donation

Riverlights Community Sign.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverlights in Wilmington is celebrating the holiday season with a Holiday Tree Lighting and Festival of Trees at Marina Village on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The neighborhood has partnered with Communities in Schools, Eden Village, paws4people, Cape Fear River Watch, and Honor Flight to decorate trees that showcase their organization in a creative way. Visitors will then vote for the best decorated tree and Riverlights is donating $1,000 to the winning organization.

Each nonprofit will also be accepting donations and sharing more about their mission throughout the evening.

Riverlights is also hitting the play button as holiday music to get everyone in a festive mood to stroll through Marina Village shops, grab a bite to eat, and have your photo taken with movie characters Anna and Elsa (fun for young and young at heart.) Grab some cookies and hot chocolate, compliments of CCU, enjoy two live performances of a scene from the Nutcracker by Wilmington Ballet Company, decorate an ornament to take home, and get your photo taken from the big guy himself SANTA inside the Riverlights Information Center.

For more information click here.