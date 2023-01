Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday.

A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N. Front Street and N. 2nd Street.

Street-side parking along the eastbound lane will also be closed.

Drivers are asked to detour using Market Street.